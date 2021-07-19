Log In or Subscribe to read more
ShopOne Centers REIT Inc has hired Michael Makinen as chief operating officer Makinen replaces Bob Dake, who had been the New York company’s COO since May 2020 Dake recently joined the Sterling Organization as the chief executive of the West...
The Real Deal Apartment Income REIT is offering for sale a portfolio of 12 properties with a total of 556 units in Manhattan The Denver REIT has hired Cushman & Wakefield to market the portfolio, with an asking price of $250 million, or...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Condor Hospitality Trust Inc is offering for sale its entire portfolio of 15 hotels with 1,908 rooms in eight states The Bethesda, Md, REIT has hired Hodges Ward Elliott to market the properties Dan Peek,...
Washington Prime Group, which earlier this week filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, last month had added seven shopping malls to its list of non-core properties, bringing the number of malls in that category to nine Among the latest...
The Columbus, Ohio, REIT late yesterday filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the Southern District of Texas The company said the filing will allow it to restructure its corporate-level debt, giving Washington Prime the opportunity to de-leverage its...
The New York investment manager has agreed to acquire QTS Realty Trust Inc in a deal that values the Overland Park, Kan, data-center REIT at $10 billion, including the assumption of about $23 billion of debt The deal, which is slated to close in the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Opportunistic investor Michael Ashner is taking a swing at CIM Commercial Trust Corp, a small REIT with a portfolio of 12 properties, including nine office properties and one hotel His Winthrop Capital...
Ares Management Corp has agreed to buy Black Creek Group, a Denver investment manager focused on the industrial sector The acquisition will bolster the size of the Los Angeles company's real estate operation by more than 40 percent to $29 billion...
KKR & Co is broadening its reach into the individual investor community The giant investment manager, which has $252 billion of assets under management, including roughly $28 billion of real estate globally, has launched KKR Real Estate Select Trust...