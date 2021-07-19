Log In or Subscribe to read more
Prime US REIT has paid $995 million, or $52014/sf, for the 191,294-square-foot One Town Center office building in Boca Raton, Fla The Singapore company bought the property from a venture of CP Group and Siguler Guff & Co, which had acquired it...
A venture of Anchor Health Properties and the Carlyle Group has paid $2675 million, or $489/sf, for Vista Medical Plaza, a 54,703-square-foot medical-office building in Vista, Calif Anchor Health, of Charlottesville, Va, and the Carlyle Group, of...
Triangle Business Journal Magma Equities has paid $424 million, or about $156,457/unit, for the University Apartments, a 271-unit property in Durham, NC The Manhattan Beach, Calif, company bought the three-story complex, at 1505 Duke University...
South Florida Business Journal Del Sol Realty Holdings LLC has sold the 180-bed Coral Reef Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Miami for $35 million, or about $194,444/bed The Nanuet, NY, company sold the property, which sits on 59 acres at 9869 SW...
South Florida Business Journal Mindful Capital Group has paid $1785 million, or about $11313/sf, for a portfolio of warehouses totaling 157,778 square feet in Oakland Par, Fla, about four miles north of Fort Lauderdale, Fla The Delray Beach, Fla,...
Vertical Ventures Capital LLC has paid $203 million, or $146/sf, for the 139,015-square-foot Moreno Corporate Center industrial/flex property in Moreno Valley, Calif The Walnut Creek, Calif, investment manager bought the five-building property, at...
LA Biz Stos Partners has paid $223 million, or $12186/sf, for the 183,000-square-foot industrial property at 159 North San Antonio Ave in Pomona, Calif The Encinitas, Calif, investor purchased it from an undisclosed seller in a deal brokered by Lee...
Tampa Bay Business Journal A partnership of ECI Group and Mercury Advisors is offering for sale Channel Club, a 21-story apartment building with 325 units in downtown Tampa, Fla CBRE Group has been tapped to market the property, which opened three...
Charlotte Business Journal Trammell Crow Co is starting construction this month on a 755,928-square-foot industrial building in Kannapolis, NC, about 27 miles northeast of Charlotte, NC The Dallas developer is building the property, on a speculative...