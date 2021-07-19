Log In or Subscribe to read more
Crain’s New York Business Alloy Development has secured $240 million of construction financing for the first phase of the Alloy Block mixed-use project in Brooklyn, NY Goldman Sachs, Related Cos and Ares Management provided the debt Plans for...
Tampa Bay Business Journal A partnership of ECI Group and Mercury Advisors is offering for sale Channel Club, a 21-story apartment building with 325 units in downtown Tampa, Fla CBRE Group has been tapped to market the property, which opened three...
Baltimore Business Journal Pandora Jewelry is looking to sublease its 90,000-square-foot headquarters at 250 West Pratt St, a 368,200-sf office building in Baltimore The company moved to the building in 2015 and its lease expires in early 2025...
Pittsburgh Business Times Hillwood Development Co plans on converting the former George Westinghouse Research and Technology Park in suburban Pittsburgh into a 29 million-square-foot distribution center Amazoncom Inc has agreed to fully lease the...
Commercial Observer Morgan Stanley has provided $24 million of financing against the 160,000-square-foot office building at 235-245 Main St in White Plains, NY Black Bear Capital Partners arranged the financing, which will be securitized in an...
The Real Deal Wells Fargo Bank has provided $385 million of construction financing for the 798-unit apartment project at 595 Dean St in Brooklyn, NY TF Cornerstone is developing the two-building complex, which will have 558 market-rate units and 240...
The Real Deal Angelo Rigas, a New York developer, has paid $30 million for 12 properties with a combined 73,104 square feet in Brooklyn, NY The seller was not disclosed The properties are all on Prospect Avenue, between Fifth and Sixth avenues, in...
Commercial Observer Citigroup has provided $50 million of financing against a portfolio of 18 apartment properties with 149 units in New York City Meridian Capital Group arranged the loan, which has a 10-year term and will be securitized in an...
The Real Deal Nonghyup Bank has provided $653 million of financing against a portfolio of apartment and retail properties in Manhattan’s Meatpacking District The loan allowed the portfolio’s owner, Tavros Capital Partners of New York, to...