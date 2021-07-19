Log In or Subscribe to read more
WTHRcom TWG is breaking ground this month on a 250-unit apartment property at the Chatham Hills development in Westfield, Ind The Indianapolis developer is building the property just west of US Route 31 on Chad Hittle Drive, about 23 miles north of...
Triangle Business Journal Magma Equities has paid $424 million, or about $156,457/unit, for the University Apartments, a 271-unit property in Durham, NC The Manhattan Beach, Calif, company bought the three-story complex, at 1505 Duke University...
South Florida Business Journal Del Sol Realty Holdings LLC has sold the 180-bed Coral Reef Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Miami for $35 million, or about $194,444/bed The Nanuet, NY, company sold the property, which sits on 59 acres at 9869 SW...
South Florida Business Journal Mindful Capital Group has paid $1785 million, or about $11313/sf, for a portfolio of warehouses totaling 157,778 square feet in Oakland Par, Fla, about four miles north of Fort Lauderdale, Fla The Delray Beach, Fla,...
Crain’s New York Business Alloy Development has secured $240 million of construction financing for the first phase of the Alloy Block mixed-use project in Brooklyn, NY Goldman Sachs, Related Cos and Ares Management provided the debt Plans for...
Tampa Bay Business Journal A partnership of ECI Group and Mercury Advisors is offering for sale Channel Club, a 21-story apartment building with 325 units in downtown Tampa, Fla CBRE Group has been tapped to market the property, which opened three...
Tampa Bay Business Journal A venture of Foundry Commercial and Ascentris has sold a vacant 505,160-square-foot warehouse in Plant City, Fla, for $438 million, or about $8671/sf CBRE Global Investors bought the building, which was completed as the...
Jordon Perlmutter & Co has broken ground on HUB Arapahoe, a 304,172-square-foot industrial property in Centennial, Colo The Denver developer is building the property in two phases on a 22-acre site at 11213 and 11243 East Caley Ave, about 16...
Pittsburgh Business Times Hillwood Development Co plans on converting the former George Westinghouse Research and Technology Park in suburban Pittsburgh into a 29 million-square-foot distribution center Amazoncom Inc has agreed to fully lease the...