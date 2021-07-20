Log In or Subscribe to read more
Bisnow Alexandria Real Estate Equities is proposing a 530,000-square-foot life-sciences complex for Rockville, Md The Pasadena, Calif, REIT had bought the project’s 18-acre development stie on Darnestown Road in November 2019 for $25 million...
Portobello America, a maker and distributor of ceramic tile, which soon will start building a manufacturing facility on the 92-acre site of the former Tennessee Motor Speedway in Baxter, Tenn, is looking to sell the 890,000-square-foot property and...
The Real Deal Werwaiss Properties has filed plans to build a 240-unit apartment property in the Long Island City neighborhood of Queens, NY The 37-story building is being planned for a parking lot site, at 23-02 42nd Road, and will include about...
Dallas Morning News Trammell Crow Co has filed plans to build a 400,000-square-foot office building in the Dallas suburb of Plano, Texas The Dallas developer wants to build the 25-story property as part of its Legacy business park It would be built...
Accesso Partners, which in recent years has focused almost exclusively on the office sector, has moved into the multifamily sector The Hallandale Beach, Fla, investment manager, which owns 34 office properties with 146 million square feet, has...
High Street Residential has broken ground on Smith & Rio, a 310-unit apartment property in Tempe, Ariz The property is being built on a 34-acre site at 1979 East Rio Salado Parkway, about 11 miles east of Phoenix The five-story development will...
San Antonio Business Journal Western Urban has proposed building a 15-story residential property with 255 units in San Antonio The project is being planned for development sites at 601 Dolorosa St and 322 West Commerce St It would include a...
San Antonio Business Journal Aldon has paid $73 million, or about $235,484/unit, for Infinity at the Rim, a 310-unit apartment property in San Antonio The Washington, DC, multifamily owner bought the property, at 18130 Talavera Ridge, from DeBartolo...
WTHRcom TWG is breaking ground this month on a 250-unit apartment property at the Chatham Hills development in Westfield, Ind The Indianapolis developer is building the property just west of US Route 31 on Chad Hittle Drive, about 23 miles north of...