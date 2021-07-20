Log In or Subscribe to read more
Bisnow Alexandria Real Estate Equities is proposing a 530,000-square-foot life-sciences complex for Rockville, Md The Pasadena, Calif, REIT had bought the project’s 18-acre development stie on Darnestown Road in November 2019 for $25 million...
Pittsburgh Business Times Developer George Mongell plans on constructing a 252-unit apartment property at 3150 Smallman St in Pittsburgh Two years ago, Mongell had wanted to build a 252,000-sf office property on the site, which is in the Lower...
Portobello America, a maker and distributor of ceramic tile, which soon will start building a manufacturing facility on the 92-acre site of the former Tennessee Motor Speedway in Baxter, Tenn, is looking to sell the 890,000-square-foot property and...
South Florida Business Journal Pebb Enterprises has bought the 77,340-square-foot office building at 5900 NW Broken Sound Parkway in Boca Raton, Fla, for $1452 million, or about $18774/sf International Capital Investment Co of Schaumburg, Ill, sold...
Tesla Inc has agreed to fully lease the 322,000-square-foot industrial property at 19640 Cajon Blvd in San Bernardino, Calif The electronic vehicle and clean energy company was represented in the lease by CBRE, while SIOR and DAUM Commercial...
The Real Deal Werwaiss Properties has filed plans to build a 240-unit apartment property in the Long Island City neighborhood of Queens, NY The 37-story building is being planned for a parking lot site, at 23-02 42nd Road, and will include about...
Dallas Morning News Trammell Crow Co has filed plans to build a 400,000-square-foot office building in the Dallas suburb of Plano, Texas The Dallas developer wants to build the 25-story property as part of its Legacy business park It would be built...
Accesso Partners, which in recent years has focused almost exclusively on the office sector, has moved into the multifamily sector The Hallandale Beach, Fla, investment manager, which owns 34 office properties with 146 million square feet, has...
San Diego Business Journal Gildred Development Co has paid $195 million, or $1,044/sf, for the Rancho Santa Fe Professional Center, an 18,663-square-foot office and retail property in Rancho Sante Fe, Calif The San Diego management and development...