Log In or Subscribe to read more
Portobello America, a maker and distributor of ceramic tile, which soon will start building a manufacturing facility on the 92-acre site of the former Tennessee Motor Speedway in Baxter, Tenn, is looking to sell the 890,000-square-foot property and...
Tesla Inc has agreed to fully lease the 322,000-square-foot industrial property at 19640 Cajon Blvd in San Bernardino, Calif The electronic vehicle and clean energy company was represented in the lease by CBRE, while SIOR and DAUM Commercial...
WTHRcom TWG is breaking ground this month on a 250-unit apartment property at the Chatham Hills development in Westfield, Ind The Indianapolis developer is building the property just west of US Route 31 on Chad Hittle Drive, about 23 miles north of...
Cincinnati Business Journal A venture of Arch Street Capital Advisors and VEREIT Inc has paid $264 million, or $264/sf, for the 100,000-square-foot office building at 580 Atlas Air Way in Erlanger, Ky Arch Street and VEREIT, both of New York,...
Baltimore Business Journal Pandora Jewelry is looking to sublease its 90,000-square-foot headquarters at 250 West Pratt St, a 368,200-sf office building in Baltimore The company moved to the building in 2015 and its lease expires in early 2025...
Charlotte Business Journal XPO Logistics has agreed to fully lease a 639,800-square-foot industrial building in Statesville, NC, about 41 miles north of Charlotte, NC Lexington Realty Trust owns the property, at 2203 Sherill Drive, and was...
Chicago Business Journal Luxe Residential is welcoming its first tenants to Millennium on LaSalle, a 214-unit apartment property in Chicago The Aventura, Fla, developer converted the property, at 29 South LaSalle St, into multifamily units after an...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The July 4th holiday and vacations resulted in a drop in the percentage of employees working from their offices during the week through July 7, to 31 percent from 327 percent the prior week, according to...
Columbus Business First A venture led by Pizzuti Cos has broken ground on West Jefferson Logistics Center 1, a 109 million-square-foot industrial property in West Jefferson, Ohio The property is being built on a speculative basis at 70 Enterprise...