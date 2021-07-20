Log In or Subscribe to read more
Fort Hospitality Group has acquired the 221-room Four Seasons Resort and Residences in Miami’s Brickell business district The Fort Lauderdale, Fla, developer bought the luxury property, which is housed in 11 floors of the 70-story building at...
Spaulding Group has paid $263 million, or $147,753/unit, for the 178-unit Six Points Apartments in West Allis, Wis, about six miles west of Milwaukee The Janesville, Wis, apartment investor bought the property from Trike Property Management of...
ExchangeRight has paid $19 million, or $27241/sf, for the Pick ‘N Save Center, a 69,749-square-foot retail property in the Milwaukee suburb of Wauwatosa, Wis The Pasadena, Calif, investment manager, which specializes in the tax-deferred...
Portobello America, a maker and distributor of ceramic tile, which soon will start building a manufacturing facility on the 92-acre site of the former Tennessee Motor Speedway in Baxter, Tenn, is looking to sell the 890,000-square-foot property and...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Boston Capital Real Estate Partners has paid $51 million, or about $161,905/unit, for the 315-unit Aventura Oak Mountain apartment property in Birmingham, Ala The Boston company bought the complex, formerly...
Charlotte Business Journal Southwood Realty has paid $60 million, or about $178,571/unit, for the 336-unit Concord Ridge apartment property in Concord, NC, about 19 miles northeast of Charlotte, NC The Gastonia, NC, company bought the property, at...
South Florida Business Journal Pebb Enterprises has bought the 77,340-square-foot office building at 5900 NW Broken Sound Parkway in Boca Raton, Fla, for $1452 million, or about $18774/sf International Capital Investment Co of Schaumburg, Ill, sold...
Tesla Inc has agreed to fully lease the 322,000-square-foot industrial property at 19640 Cajon Blvd in San Bernardino, Calif The electronic vehicle and clean energy company was represented in the lease by CBRE, while SIOR and DAUM Commercial...
Accesso Partners, which in recent years has focused almost exclusively on the office sector, has moved into the multifamily sector The Hallandale Beach, Fla, investment manager, which owns 34 office properties with 146 million square feet, has...
High Street Residential has broken ground on Smith & Rio, a 310-unit apartment property in Tempe, Ariz The property is being built on a 34-acre site at 1979 East Rio Salado Parkway, about 11 miles east of Phoenix The five-story development will...