Fort Hospitality Group has acquired the 221-room Four Seasons Resort and Residences in Miami’s Brickell business district The Fort Lauderdale, Fla, developer bought the luxury property, which is housed in 11 floors of the 70-story building at...
Spaulding Group has paid $263 million, or $147,753/unit, for the 178-unit Six Points Apartments in West Allis, Wis, about six miles west of Milwaukee The Janesville, Wis, apartment investor bought the property from Trike Property Management of...
Portobello America, a maker and distributor of ceramic tile, which soon will start building a manufacturing facility on the 92-acre site of the former Tennessee Motor Speedway in Baxter, Tenn, is looking to sell the 890,000-square-foot property and...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Boston Capital Real Estate Partners has paid $51 million, or about $161,905/unit, for the 315-unit Aventura Oak Mountain apartment property in Birmingham, Ala The Boston company bought the complex, formerly...
Charlotte Business Journal Southwood Realty has paid $60 million, or about $178,571/unit, for the 336-unit Concord Ridge apartment property in Concord, NC, about 19 miles northeast of Charlotte, NC The Gastonia, NC, company bought the property, at...
South Florida Business Journal Pebb Enterprises has bought the 77,340-square-foot office building at 5900 NW Broken Sound Parkway in Boca Raton, Fla, for $1452 million, or about $18774/sf International Capital Investment Co of Schaumburg, Ill, sold...
Accesso Partners, which in recent years has focused almost exclusively on the office sector, has moved into the multifamily sector The Hallandale Beach, Fla, investment manager, which owns 34 office properties with 146 million square feet, has...
San Diego Business Journal Gildred Development Co has paid $195 million, or $1,044/sf, for the Rancho Santa Fe Professional Center, an 18,663-square-foot office and retail property in Rancho Sante Fe, Calif The San Diego management and development...
San Antonio Business Journal AACOG has bought the 104,608-square-foot office building at 2700 NE Loop 410 in San Antonio The association of local governments and organizations that serves its members through planning, information and coordination...