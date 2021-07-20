Log In or Subscribe to read more
Portobello America, a maker and distributor of ceramic tile, which soon will start building a manufacturing facility on the 92-acre site of the former Tennessee Motor Speedway in Baxter, Tenn, is looking to sell the 890,000-square-foot property and...
The Real Deal Kraft Heinz Co has renewed its lease for 162,000 square feet of office space at Chicago’s Aon Center The food company occupies five floors at the 83-story property Aon Center, at 200 East Randolph St, is owned by 601W Cos The...
South Florida Business Journal Pebb Enterprises has bought the 77,340-square-foot office building at 5900 NW Broken Sound Parkway in Boca Raton, Fla, for $1452 million, or about $18774/sf International Capital Investment Co of Schaumburg, Ill, sold...
High Street Residential has broken ground on Smith & Rio, a 310-unit apartment property in Tempe, Ariz The property is being built on a 34-acre site at 1979 East Rio Salado Parkway, about 11 miles east of Phoenix The five-story development will...
San Diego Business Journal Gildred Development Co has paid $195 million, or $1,044/sf, for the Rancho Santa Fe Professional Center, an 18,663-square-foot office and retail property in Rancho Sante Fe, Calif The San Diego management and development...
LA Biz Stos Partners has paid $223 million, or $12186/sf, for the 183,000-square-foot industrial property at 159 North San Antonio Ave in Pomona, Calif The Encinitas, Calif, investor purchased it from an undisclosed seller in a deal brokered by Lee...
Jordon Perlmutter & Co has broken ground on HUB Arapahoe, a 304,172-square-foot industrial property in Centennial, Colo The Denver developer is building the property in two phases on a 22-acre site at 11213 and 11243 East Caley Ave, about 16...
Baltimore Business Journal Pandora Jewelry is looking to sublease its 90,000-square-foot headquarters at 250 West Pratt St, a 368,200-sf office building in Baltimore The company moved to the building in 2015 and its lease expires in early 2025...
Charlotte Business Journal XPO Logistics has agreed to fully lease a 639,800-square-foot industrial building in Statesville, NC, about 41 miles north of Charlotte, NC Lexington Realty Trust owns the property, at 2203 Sherill Drive, and was...