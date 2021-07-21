Log In or Subscribe to read more
Orlando Business Journal Jumani Hospitality Group is under contract to buy a 22-acre development site in Orlando, Fla, for a planned 100-room Hyatt House Hotel The Orlando company is buying the site, at 11901 Ravallo Resort Drive, from an affiliate...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Related Group is building a $155 million mixed-use project in the Atlanta suburb of Brookhaven, Ga The Miami developer is building the project on a seven-acre site near the intersection of Briarcliff and North Druid Hills...
Commercial Observer An affiliate of The Meyers Group has sold the Avery Pompano Beach Apartments, a 144-unit property in Pompano Beach, Fla, for $429 million, or about $297,917/unit The Aventura, Fla, company sold the eight-story property, at 275...
Puget Sound Business Journal American Property Development is breaking ground next month on Kinect@Burien, a 230-unit apartment property in Burien, Wash The Bellevue, Wash, developer is building the property at the corner of SW 151st and SW 8th...
Crain’s New York Business A venture led by L+M Development Partners has proposed building a 437-unit affordable-housing property in Brooklyn, NY The 15-story building, at 888 Fountain Ave, would also have 8,000 square feet of commercial space,...
Boston Business Journal Related Beal Co is planning to construct a 101,000-square-foot life-sciences building in Boston’s Charlestown neighborhood The Boston developer recently acquired the development site for $745 million The site consists...
Crain’s Chicago Business Local developer Jeff Shapack is planning to build a 316-unit apartment property at 1353 West Fulton St in Chicago Shapack purchased the project’s 27,200-square-foot development site in 2018 for $85 million, or...
San Antonio Business Journal Plans have been submitted to San Antonio’s Office of Historic Preservation for the approval of a proposed 30-story hotel and condominium building in the city’s downtown The office’s Historic and Design...
Bisnow Alexandria Real Estate Equities is proposing a 530,000-square-foot life-sciences complex for Rockville, Md The Pasadena, Calif, REIT had bought the project’s 18-acre development stie on Darnestown Road in November 2019 for $25 million...