Crain’s New York Business A venture led by L+M Development Partners has proposed building a 437-unit affordable-housing property in Brooklyn, NY The 15-story building, at 888 Fountain Ave, would also have 8,000 square feet of commercial space,...
Boston Business Journal Related Beal Co is planning to construct a 101,000-square-foot life-sciences building in Boston’s Charlestown neighborhood The Boston developer recently acquired the development site for $745 million The site consists...
Silicon Valley Business Journal A fund managed by Kennedy Wilson has paid $14725 million, or $55052/sf, for Vasona Technology Park, a 267,476-square-foot office and research and development property in Campbell, Calif The investment vehicle, Kennedy...
Crain’s Chicago Business Local developer Jeff Shapack is planning to build a 316-unit apartment property at 1353 West Fulton St in Chicago Shapack purchased the project’s 27,200-square-foot development site in 2018 for $85 million, or...
San Antonio Business Journal Plans have been submitted to San Antonio’s Office of Historic Preservation for the approval of a proposed 30-story hotel and condominium building in the city’s downtown The office’s Historic and Design...
Bisnow Alexandria Real Estate Equities is proposing a 530,000-square-foot life-sciences complex for Rockville, Md The Pasadena, Calif, REIT had bought the project’s 18-acre development stie on Darnestown Road in November 2019 for $25 million...
Pittsburgh Business Times Developer George Mongell plans on constructing a 252-unit apartment property at 3150 Smallman St in Pittsburgh Two years ago, Mongell had wanted to build a 252,000-sf office property on the site, which is in the Lower...
Portobello America, a maker and distributor of ceramic tile, which soon will start building a manufacturing facility on the 92-acre site of the former Tennessee Motor Speedway in Baxter, Tenn, is looking to sell the 890,000-square-foot property and...
South Florida Business Journal Pebb Enterprises has bought the 77,340-square-foot office building at 5900 NW Broken Sound Parkway in Boca Raton, Fla, for $1452 million, or about $18774/sf International Capital Investment Co of Schaumburg, Ill, sold...