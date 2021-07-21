Log In or Subscribe to read more
Fort Hospitality Group has acquired the 221-room Four Seasons Resort and Residences in Miami’s Brickell business district The Fort Lauderdale, Fla, developer bought the luxury property, which is housed in 11 floors of the 70-story building at...
Spaulding Group has paid $263 million, or $147,753/unit, for the 178-unit Six Points Apartments in West Allis, Wis, about six miles west of Milwaukee The Janesville, Wis, apartment investor bought the property from Trike Property Management of...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Boston Capital Real Estate Partners has paid $51 million, or about $161,905/unit, for the 315-unit Aventura Oak Mountain apartment property in Birmingham, Ala The Boston company bought the complex, formerly...
South Florida Business Journal Del Sol Realty Holdings LLC has sold the 180-bed Coral Reef Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Miami for $35 million, or about $194,444/bed The Nanuet, NY, company sold the property, which sits on 59 acres at 9869 SW...
South Florida Business Journal Mindful Capital Group has paid $1785 million, or about $11313/sf, for a portfolio of warehouses totaling 157,778 square feet in Oakland Par, Fla, about four miles north of Fort Lauderdale, Fla The Delray Beach, Fla,...
Crain’s New York Business Alloy Development has secured $240 million of construction financing for the first phase of the Alloy Block mixed-use project in Brooklyn, NY Goldman Sachs, Related Cos and Ares Management provided the debt Plans for...
Greystone has provided $112 million of financing under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 223(f) program for the 93-unit South Shore Landing Apartments in Moorhead, Minn The loan self amortizes over 35 years and pays a coupon...
Commercial Observer Morgan Stanley has provided $24 million of financing against the 160,000-square-foot office building at 235-245 Main St in White Plains, NY Black Bear Capital Partners arranged the financing, which will be securitized in an...
Pacific Western Bank and Square Mile Capital Management have provided a total of $183 million of financing for the construction of a 190-unit apartment building with ground-floor retail at 258-278 Eighth Ave in Manhattan’s Chelsea neighborhood...