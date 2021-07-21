Log In or Subscribe to read more
Puget Sound Business Journal American Property Development is breaking ground next month on Kinect@Burien, a 230-unit apartment property in Burien, Wash The Bellevue, Wash, developer is building the property at the corner of SW 151st and SW 8th...
Crain’s New York Business A venture led by L+M Development Partners has proposed building a 437-unit affordable-housing property in Brooklyn, NY The 15-story building, at 888 Fountain Ave, would also have 8,000 square feet of commercial space,...
Crain’s Chicago Business Local developer Jeff Shapack is planning to build a 316-unit apartment property at 1353 West Fulton St in Chicago Shapack purchased the project’s 27,200-square-foot development site in 2018 for $85 million, or...
San Antonio Business Journal Plans have been submitted to San Antonio’s Office of Historic Preservation for the approval of a proposed 30-story hotel and condominium building in the city’s downtown The office’s Historic and Design...
Bisnow Alexandria Real Estate Equities is proposing a 530,000-square-foot life-sciences complex for Rockville, Md The Pasadena, Calif, REIT had bought the project’s 18-acre development stie on Darnestown Road in November 2019 for $25 million...
Pittsburgh Business Times Developer George Mongell plans on constructing a 252-unit apartment property at 3150 Smallman St in Pittsburgh Two years ago, Mongell had wanted to build a 252,000-sf office property on the site, which is in the Lower...
Portobello America, a maker and distributor of ceramic tile, which soon will start building a manufacturing facility on the 92-acre site of the former Tennessee Motor Speedway in Baxter, Tenn, is looking to sell the 890,000-square-foot property and...
Commercial Observer The 12,225-square-foot retail cooperative at 1235 Lexington Ave in Manhattan has been brought to the sales market JLL has the listing, which comes with an asking price of $233 million The space is fully leased to Duane Reade...
The Real Deal Werwaiss Properties has filed plans to build a 240-unit apartment property in the Long Island City neighborhood of Queens, NY The 37-story building is being planned for a parking lot site, at 23-02 42nd Road, and will include about...