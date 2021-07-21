Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Morning News White Oak Partners has bought Elan Addison Grove, a 321-unit apartment complex in suburban Dallas The Westerville, Ohio, multifamily investor bought the property, at 4150 Belt Line Road in Addison, Texas, from an unidentified...
San Antonio Business Journal Plans have been submitted to San Antonio’s Office of Historic Preservation for the approval of a proposed 30-story hotel and condominium building in the city’s downtown The office’s Historic and Design...
Fort Hospitality Group has acquired the 221-room Four Seasons Resort and Residences in Miami’s Brickell business district The Fort Lauderdale, Fla, developer bought the luxury property, which is housed in 11 floors of the 70-story building at...
Spaulding Group has paid $263 million, or $147,753/unit, for the 178-unit Six Points Apartments in West Allis, Wis, about six miles west of Milwaukee The Janesville, Wis, apartment investor bought the property from Trike Property Management of...
ExchangeRight has paid $19 million, or $27241/sf, for the Pick ‘N Save Center, a 69,749-square-foot retail property in the Milwaukee suburb of Wauwatosa, Wis The Pasadena, Calif, investment manager, which specializes in the tax-deferred...
Portobello America, a maker and distributor of ceramic tile, which soon will start building a manufacturing facility on the 92-acre site of the former Tennessee Motor Speedway in Baxter, Tenn, is looking to sell the 890,000-square-foot property and...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Boston Capital Real Estate Partners has paid $51 million, or about $161,905/unit, for the 315-unit Aventura Oak Mountain apartment property in Birmingham, Ala The Boston company bought the complex, formerly...
Charlotte Business Journal Southwood Realty has paid $60 million, or about $178,571/unit, for the 336-unit Concord Ridge apartment property in Concord, NC, about 19 miles northeast of Charlotte, NC The Gastonia, NC, company bought the property, at...
South Florida Business Journal Pebb Enterprises has bought the 77,340-square-foot office building at 5900 NW Broken Sound Parkway in Boca Raton, Fla, for $1452 million, or about $18774/sf International Capital Investment Co of Schaumburg, Ill, sold...