Commercial Observer An affiliate of The Meyers Group has sold the Avery Pompano Beach Apartments, a 144-unit property in Pompano Beach, Fla, for $429 million, or about $297,917/unit The Aventura, Fla, company sold the eight-story property, at 275...
Silicon Valley Business Journal A fund managed by Kennedy Wilson has paid $14725 million, or $55052/sf, for Vasona Technology Park, a 267,476-square-foot office and research and development property in Campbell, Calif The investment vehicle, Kennedy...
Dallas Morning News White Oak Partners has bought Elan Addison Grove, a 321-unit apartment complex in suburban Dallas The Westerville, Ohio, multifamily investor bought the property, at 4150 Belt Line Road in Addison, Texas, from an unidentified...
Houston Business Journal Skanska USA Commercial Development is selling its 10 percent stake in Houston’s Bank of America Tower The New York affiliate of the Swedish construction company is selling the interest in the 35-story property to...
Fort Hospitality Group has acquired the 221-room Four Seasons Resort and Residences in Miami’s Brickell business district The Fort Lauderdale, Fla, developer bought the luxury property, which is housed in 11 floors of the 70-story building at...
Spaulding Group has paid $263 million, or $147,753/unit, for the 178-unit Six Points Apartments in West Allis, Wis, about six miles west of Milwaukee The Janesville, Wis, apartment investor bought the property from Trike Property Management of...
ExchangeRight has paid $19 million, or $27241/sf, for the Pick ‘N Save Center, a 69,749-square-foot retail property in the Milwaukee suburb of Wauwatosa, Wis The Pasadena, Calif, investment manager, which specializes in the tax-deferred...
Portobello America, a maker and distributor of ceramic tile, which soon will start building a manufacturing facility on the 92-acre site of the former Tennessee Motor Speedway in Baxter, Tenn, is looking to sell the 890,000-square-foot property and...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Boston Capital Real Estate Partners has paid $51 million, or about $161,905/unit, for the 315-unit Aventura Oak Mountain apartment property in Birmingham, Ala The Boston company bought the complex, formerly...