SL Green Realty Corp has sold a 49 percent stake in Manhattan’s 220 East 42nd St in a deal that values the 11 million-square-foot office building at $7901 million, or $71827/sf The New York REIT sold the stake to a fund managed by Meritz...
Real Estate NJ Sackman Enterprises has sold the 98-unit Kingsley Arms Apartments in Asbury Park, NJ, for $185 million, or $188,776/unit The Kislak Co brokered the deal The buyer was not disclosed Sackman, of Asbury Park, acquired the property in...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A total of $596 billion of property sales transactions took place in June, taking volume for the first half of the year to 16,228 properties totaling $25147 billion, according to Real Capital Analytics The...
Ares Management Corp has paid $920 million for a portfolio of 48 industrial properties with 83 million square feet in 13 markets across the United States The Los Angeles investment manager bought the portfolio from Prologis Inc of San Francisco The...
An affiliate of Cantor Fitzgerald has paid $308 million, or $18252/sf, for the 168,750 square-foot industrial property at 10801 Madison Ave in Cleveland The New York investment bank, which sponsors a pair of non-traded REITs, bought the property...
A venture of Weston Inc, DiGeronimo Cos and Scannell Properties has paid $315 million, or $1853/sf, for the 17 million-square-foot industrial property at 18300 Snow Road in Brook Park, Ohio Ford Motor Co, the seller of the property, previously used...
Commercial Observer An affiliate of The Meyers Group has sold the Avery Pompano Beach Apartments, a 144-unit property in Pompano Beach, Fla, for $429 million, or about $297,917/unit The Aventura, Fla, company sold the eight-story property, at 275...
Vornado Realty Trust has agreed to take full control of One Park Ave, a 943,000-square-foot building in Manhattan in a deal valued at $875 million, or $92789/sf The New York REIT is buying the 45 percent stake it doesn’t already own in the...
Puget Sound Business Journal American Property Development is breaking ground next month on Kinect@Burien, a 230-unit apartment property in Burien, Wash The Bellevue, Wash, developer is building the property at the corner of SW 151st and SW 8th...