An affiliate of Cantor Fitzgerald has paid $308 million, or $18252/sf, for the 168,750 square-foot industrial property at 10801 Madison Ave in Cleveland The New York investment bank, which sponsors a pair of non-traded REITs, bought the property...
A venture of Weston Inc, DiGeronimo Cos and Scannell Properties has paid $315 million, or $1853/sf, for the 17 million-square-foot industrial property at 18300 Snow Road in Brook Park, Ohio Ford Motor Co, the seller of the property, previously used...
Commercial Observer An affiliate of The Meyers Group has sold the Avery Pompano Beach Apartments, a 144-unit property in Pompano Beach, Fla, for $429 million, or about $297,917/unit The Aventura, Fla, company sold the eight-story property, at 275...
Vornado Realty Trust has agreed to take full control of One Park Ave, a 943,000-square-foot building in Manhattan in a deal valued at $875 million, or $92789/sf The New York REIT is buying the 45 percent stake it doesn’t already own in the...
Silicon Valley Business Journal A fund managed by Kennedy Wilson has paid $14725 million, or $55052/sf, for Vasona Technology Park, a 267,476-square-foot office and research and development property in Campbell, Calif The investment vehicle, Kennedy...
Dallas Morning News White Oak Partners has bought Elan Addison Grove, a 321-unit apartment complex in suburban Dallas The Westerville, Ohio, multifamily investor bought the property, at 4150 Belt Line Road in Addison, Texas, from an unidentified...
Houston Business Journal Skanska USA Commercial Development is selling its 10 percent stake in Houston’s Bank of America Tower The New York affiliate of the Swedish construction company is selling the interest in the 35-story property to...
Fort Hospitality Group has acquired the 221-room Four Seasons Resort and Residences in Miami’s Brickell business district The Fort Lauderdale, Fla, developer bought the luxury property, which is housed in 11 floors of the 70-story building at...
Spaulding Group has paid $263 million, or $147,753/unit, for the 178-unit Six Points Apartments in West Allis, Wis, about six miles west of Milwaukee The Janesville, Wis, apartment investor bought the property from Trike Property Management of...