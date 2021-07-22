Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Real Deal Hudson Cos has secured $210 million of financing against the unsold units at the 134-unit residential condominium building at 1 Clinton St in Brooklyn, NY GDS Brightstar provided the loan, which was arranged by Meridian Capital Group...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A total of $596 billion of property sales transactions took place in June, taking volume for the first half of the year to 16,228 properties totaling $25147 billion, according to Real Capital Analytics The...
Ares Management Corp has paid $920 million for a portfolio of 48 industrial properties with 83 million square feet in 13 markets across the United States The Los Angeles investment manager bought the portfolio from Prologis Inc of San Francisco The...
An affiliate of Cantor Fitzgerald has paid $308 million, or $18252/sf, for the 168,750 square-foot industrial property at 10801 Madison Ave in Cleveland The New York investment bank, which sponsors a pair of non-traded REITs, bought the property...
A venture of Weston Inc, DiGeronimo Cos and Scannell Properties has paid $315 million, or $1853/sf, for the 17 million-square-foot industrial property at 18300 Snow Road in Brook Park, Ohio Ford Motor Co, the seller of the property, previously used...
Commercial Observer An affiliate of The Meyers Group has sold the Avery Pompano Beach Apartments, a 144-unit property in Pompano Beach, Fla, for $429 million, or about $297,917/unit The Aventura, Fla, company sold the eight-story property, at 275...
Vornado Realty Trust has agreed to take full control of One Park Ave, a 943,000-square-foot building in Manhattan in a deal valued at $875 million, or $92789/sf The New York REIT is buying the 45 percent stake it doesn’t already own in the...
Crain’s New York Business A venture led by L+M Development Partners has proposed building a 437-unit affordable-housing property in Brooklyn, NY The 15-story building, at 888 Fountain Ave, would also have 8,000 square feet of commercial space,...
Boston Business Journal Related Beal Co is planning to construct a 101,000-square-foot life-sciences building in Boston’s Charlestown neighborhood The Boston developer recently acquired the development site for $745 million The site consists...