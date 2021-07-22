Log In or Subscribe to read more
InTrust Property Group, which has purchased the 198-unit Atlas Apartment Homes in Las Vegas, has lined up $3525 million of financing The three-year loan was arranged by CBRE InTrust, a Newport Beach, Calif, investor, paid $4125 million, or...
The Real Deal Hudson Cos has secured $210 million of financing against the unsold units at the 134-unit residential condominium building at 1 Clinton St in Brooklyn, NY GDS Brightstar provided the loan, which was arranged by Meridian Capital Group...
MetLife has provided $1431 million of financing against the 363-unit apartment building at 475 Clermont Ave in Brooklyn, NY The loan allowed the property's owner, RXR Realty of New York, to retire $125 million of construction financing issued by the...
Commercial Observer An affiliate of The Meyers Group has sold the Avery Pompano Beach Apartments, a 144-unit property in Pompano Beach, Fla, for $429 million, or about $297,917/unit The Aventura, Fla, company sold the eight-story property, at 275...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Sonnenblick-Eichner Co has arranged $38 million of mortgage financing against the 161-room Portofino Hotel & Marina hotel in Redondo Beach, Calif The three-year loan, which could be extended by up to...
Bank of America has provided $1475 million of financing against Presidents Plaza, an 830,789-square-foot office building in Chicago The loan, arranged by Newmark, allowed the property’s owner, a venture of Angelo, Gordon & Co and GlenStar...
PGIM Real Estate had provided the $255 million of financing that Berkadia had arranged against the 1,306-unit Park Newport apartment complex in Newport Beach, Calif PGIM funded the loan, which requires only interest payments for its seven-year...
Fort Hospitality Group has acquired the 221-room Four Seasons Resort and Residences in Miami’s Brickell business district The Fort Lauderdale, Fla, developer bought the luxury property, which is housed in 11 floors of the 70-story building at...
Spaulding Group has paid $263 million, or $147,753/unit, for the 178-unit Six Points Apartments in West Allis, Wis, about six miles west of Milwaukee The Janesville, Wis, apartment investor bought the property from Trike Property Management of...