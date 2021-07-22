Log In or Subscribe to read more
Bisnow Office Properties Income Trust has broken ground on a mixed-use project at 20 Massachusetts Ave NW in Washington, DC The Newton, Mass, REIT is redeveloping a vacant 340,000-square-foot office building on the site into a 427,000-sf property...
Weidner Apartment Homes has paid $53 million, or $193,430/sf, for Vim + Vigor, a 274-unit apartment property in Milwaukee The Kirkland, Wash, company purchased the property from its developer, a venture of Milhaus Development and Davis Co, which was...
AZ Big Media Rise48 Equity has paid $3228 million, or $200,496/unit, for 161-unit City 15 Apartments in Phoenix The local investor purchased the two-story property from Pacific Reach Properties of Vancouver, British Columbia, in a deal brokered by...
SL Green Realty Corp has sold a 49 percent stake in Manhattan’s 220 East 42nd St in a deal that values the 11 million-square-foot office building at $7901 million, or $71827/sf The New York REIT sold the stake to a fund managed by Meritz...
Cincinnati Business Courier Arlington Properties Inc has broken ground on Tapestry Turfway Park, a 320-unit apartment property in Florence, Ky The Birmingham, Ala, development and management company is building the property on a 20-acre site at 4787...
Real Estate NJ Sackman Enterprises has sold the 98-unit Kingsley Arms Apartments in Asbury Park, NJ, for $185 million, or $188,776/unit The Kislak Co brokered the deal The buyer was not disclosed Sackman, of Asbury Park, acquired the property in...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A total of $596 billion of property sales transactions took place in June, taking volume for the first half of the year to 16,228 properties totaling $25147 billion, according to Real Capital Analytics The...
Ares Management Corp has paid $920 million for a portfolio of 48 industrial properties with 83 million square feet in 13 markets across the United States The Los Angeles investment manager bought the portfolio from Prologis Inc of San Francisco The...
An affiliate of Cantor Fitzgerald has paid $308 million, or $18252/sf, for the 168,750 square-foot industrial property at 10801 Madison Ave in Cleveland The New York investment bank, which sponsors a pair of non-traded REITs, bought the property...