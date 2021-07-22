Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Observer The 12,225-square-foot retail cooperative at 1235 Lexington Ave in Manhattan has been brought to the sales market JLL has the listing, which comes with an asking price of $233 million The space is fully leased to Duane Reade...
Real Estate NJ Princeton University is offering for sale the 271-acre Princeton Nurseries development site along US Route 1 in New Jersey The university has Cushman & Wakefield to market the site, which consists of 109 acres in Plainsboro, NJ,...
Tampa Bay Business Journal A partnership of ECI Group and Mercury Advisors is offering for sale Channel Club, a 21-story apartment building with 325 units in downtown Tampa, Fla CBRE Group has been tapped to market the property, which opened three...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report McKinley Mall in Buffalo, NY, is being acquired by Kohan Retail Investment Group, resolving a troubled $322 million CMBS mortgage against the retail property A report by Spectrum News pegged the...
Kohan Retail Investment Group was the buyer of the Shoreham Hotel in midtown Manhattan The 179-room property had been owned by Credit Suisse Mortgage Securities Trust, 2007-C1, which had held a $329 million loan until its foreclosure four years ago...
Bisnow Fortis Cos is marketing for sale a development site in Washington, DC, that can be used for an office or apartment property The Washington company has hired Feldman Ruel Urban Property Advisors to market the site, which consists of three...
Austin Business Journal The buzz is that the California State Teachers’ Retirement System is offering for sale One American Center, a 503,951-square-foot office building in downtown Austin, Texas Endeavor Real Estate Group has the listing for...
Crain’s New York Business An investment group led by Allied Partners has filed a lawsuit in New York State Supreme Court claiming Equinox owes $33 million in unpaid rent and other charges for its fitness center at the Prince Building in...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The Queen Ka’ahumanu Center in Maui, Hawaii, has been appraised at a value of $471 million, down from its $120 million appraised value set seven years ago, when an $885 million CMBS loan was written...