Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The July 4th holiday and vacations resulted in a drop in the percentage of employees working from their offices during the week through July 7, to 31 percent from 327 percent the prior week, according to...
Tenants signed 427 million square feet of office leases in Manhattan during the second quarter, according to CBRE While that's an 11 percent increase from the 38 million sf of leases signed a year ago, during the early stages of the coronavirus...
Only 327 percent of employees in the 10 largest markets in the country worked from their offices for the week through June 30, according to Kastle Systems, a Falls Church, Va, company that installs security systems in office properties That is up...
The US hotel occupancy rate declined to 654 percent during the week through July 3 from 699 percent a week earlier, according to STR But the Hendersonville, Tenn, research company attributed the decline to the July 4th holiday It noted that the...
The US hotel sector continues on its healthy recovery, with the national occupancy rate reaching 699 percent for the week through June 26, according to STR That’s the highest it’s been since the week of Oct 26, 2019 What’s more,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Prices for apartment properties increased in May by 12 percent, driving the 078 percent increase in overall commercial property prices, according to Real Capital Analytics‘ Commercial Property Price...
Private-label CMBS issuance totaled $309 billion so far this year That's up from $265 billion a year earlier...
Data from the past year tell the story of an evolving property-sales market: from deal flow, to buyer and seller behavior, to pricing that clearly was influenced by the...
The national hotel occupancy rate reached 68 percent for the week through June 19, up two percentage points from the previous week, according to STR Occupancy has been more than 60 percent since the week through May 22 The most recent week’s...