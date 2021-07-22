Log In or Subscribe to read more
Real Estate NJ Sackman Enterprises has sold the 98-unit Kingsley Arms Apartments in Asbury Park, NJ, for $185 million, or $188,776/unit The Kislak Co brokered the deal The buyer was not disclosed Sackman, of Asbury Park, acquired the property in...
Average daily rates generated by US hotels slipped to $13919 for the week through July 17 from the all-time high of $13984 recorded the previous week, according to STR But the Hendersonville, Tenn, research company noted that ADR remains 18 percent...
Ares Management Corp has paid $920 million for a portfolio of 48 industrial properties with 83 million square feet in 13 markets across the United States The Los Angeles investment manager bought the portfolio from Prologis Inc of San Francisco The...
An affiliate of Cantor Fitzgerald has paid $308 million, or $18252/sf, for the 168,750 square-foot industrial property at 10801 Madison Ave in Cleveland The New York investment bank, which sponsors a pair of non-traded REITs, bought the property...
A venture of Weston Inc, DiGeronimo Cos and Scannell Properties has paid $315 million, or $1853/sf, for the 17 million-square-foot industrial property at 18300 Snow Road in Brook Park, Ohio Ford Motor Co, the seller of the property, previously used...
Commercial Observer An affiliate of The Meyers Group has sold the Avery Pompano Beach Apartments, a 144-unit property in Pompano Beach, Fla, for $429 million, or about $297,917/unit The Aventura, Fla, company sold the eight-story property, at 275...
Vornado Realty Trust has agreed to take full control of One Park Ave, a 943,000-square-foot building in Manhattan in a deal valued at $875 million, or $92789/sf The New York REIT is buying the 45 percent stake it doesn’t already own in the...
Silicon Valley Business Journal A fund managed by Kennedy Wilson has paid $14725 million, or $55052/sf, for Vasona Technology Park, a 267,476-square-foot office and research and development property in Campbell, Calif The investment vehicle, Kennedy...
Dallas Morning News White Oak Partners has bought Elan Addison Grove, a 321-unit apartment complex in suburban Dallas The Westerville, Ohio, multifamily investor bought the property, at 4150 Belt Line Road in Addison, Texas, from an unidentified...