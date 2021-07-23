Log In or Subscribe to read more
Crain’s Chicago Business Logistics Property Co has proposed building a 601,000-square-foot warehouse at the corner of North Elston and West Division streets in Chicago The two-story project’s 12-acre development site is near the...
Charlotte Business Journal EverWest Real Estate Investors has bought The Mint, a 178-unit apartment property in Charlotte, NC, for $641 million, or about $360,112/unit The Denver company purchased the seven-story complex, at 425 West Trade St, from...
Atlanta Business Chronicle A joint venture of 37th Parallel Properties and Apta Properties has paid $53 million, or about $220,833/unit, for the 240-unit Parkside Vista Apartments in Atlanta An affiliate of First Communities Management sold the...
Triad Business Journal Ardagh Group will occupy a 610,000-square-foot warehouse and distribution center that’s currently under construction in Winston-Salem, NC The Luxembourg company, which produces glass and metal products, is taking its...
Bisnow Office Properties Income Trust has broken ground on a mixed-use project at 20 Massachusetts Ave NW in Washington, DC The Newton, Mass, REIT is redeveloping a vacant 340,000-square-foot office building on the site into a 427,000-sf property...
Bisnow Carmel Partners Inc has paid $1523 million, or about $132,205/room, for the 1,152-room Washington Marriott Wardman Park Hotel in Washington, DC, at a foreclosure auction held this week The previous owner, Pacific Life Insurance Co, threw the...
Cincinnati Business Courier Arlington Properties Inc has broken ground on Tapestry Turfway Park, a 320-unit apartment property in Florence, Ky The Birmingham, Ala, development and management company is building the property on a 20-acre site at 4787...
Orlando Business Journal Jumani Hospitality Group is under contract to buy a 22-acre development site in Orlando, Fla, for a planned 100-room Hyatt House Hotel The Orlando company is buying the site, at 11901 Ravallo Resort Drive, from an affiliate...
Atlanta Business Chronicle TPA Group has proposed building a 220,000-square-foot industrial project in Atlanta The local developer is constructing the property on 77 acres at the intersection of Marietta and Thomas roads It will serve as a delivery...