Real Estate NJ Prism Capital Partners has filed plans to build a dual-branded hotel with 266 rooms in Clifton, NJ, about 15 miles west of Manhattan The seven-story building has been proposed for a development site near the intersection of Metro...
Crain’s Chicago Business Logistics Property Co has proposed building a 601,000-square-foot warehouse at the corner of North Elston and West Division streets in Chicago The two-story project’s 12-acre development site is near the...
Orlando Business Journal MCO Properties & Investments LLC is planning to build a 262,000-square-foot industrial project near the Orlando International Airport The Lake Mary, Fla, company owns the proposed project’s 694-acre development...
Triad Business Journal Ardagh Group will occupy a 610,000-square-foot warehouse and distribution center that’s currently under construction in Winston-Salem, NC The Luxembourg company, which produces glass and metal products, is taking its...
Bisnow Office Properties Income Trust has broken ground on a mixed-use project at 20 Massachusetts Ave NW in Washington, DC The Newton, Mass, REIT is redeveloping a vacant 340,000-square-foot office building on the site into a 427,000-sf property...
Bisnow Carmel Partners Inc has paid $1523 million, or about $132,205/room, for the 1,152-room Washington Marriott Wardman Park Hotel in Washington, DC, at a foreclosure auction held this week The previous owner, Pacific Life Insurance Co, threw the...
AZ Big Media Rise48 Equity has paid $3228 million, or $200,496/unit, for 161-unit City 15 Apartments in Phoenix The local investor purchased the two-story property from Pacific Reach Properties of Vancouver, British Columbia, in a deal brokered by...
Cincinnati Business Courier Arlington Properties Inc has broken ground on Tapestry Turfway Park, a 320-unit apartment property in Florence, Ky The Birmingham, Ala, development and management company is building the property on a 20-acre site at 4787...
Orlando Business Journal Jumani Hospitality Group is under contract to buy a 22-acre development site in Orlando, Fla, for a planned 100-room Hyatt House Hotel The Orlando company is buying the site, at 11901 Ravallo Resort Drive, from an affiliate...