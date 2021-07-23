Log In or Subscribe to read more
Real Estate NJ OMLog has signed a lease to fully occupy the 607,279-square-foot industrial building at 1000 Rand Blvd in Phillipsburg, NJ The Italian logistics company that works with fashion retailers is taking its space in Building 3 in the 39...
Triad Business Journal Ardagh Group will occupy a 610,000-square-foot warehouse and distribution center that’s currently under construction in Winston-Salem, NC The Luxembourg company, which produces glass and metal products, is taking its...
Cincinnati Business Courier Arlington Properties Inc has broken ground on Tapestry Turfway Park, a 320-unit apartment property in Florence, Ky The Birmingham, Ala, development and management company is building the property on a 20-acre site at 4787...
Crain’s Chicago Business Local developer Jeff Shapack is planning to build a 316-unit apartment property at 1353 West Fulton St in Chicago Shapack purchased the project’s 27,200-square-foot development site in 2018 for $85 million, or...
Portobello America, a maker and distributor of ceramic tile, which soon will start building a manufacturing facility on the 92-acre site of the former Tennessee Motor Speedway in Baxter, Tenn, is looking to sell the 890,000-square-foot property and...
The Real Deal Kraft Heinz Co has renewed its lease for 162,000 square feet of office space at Chicago’s Aon Center The food company occupies five floors at the 83-story property Aon Center, at 200 East Randolph St, is owned by 601W Cos The...
Tesla Inc has agreed to fully lease the 322,000-square-foot industrial property at 19640 Cajon Blvd in San Bernardino, Calif The electronic vehicle and clean energy company was represented in the lease by CBRE, while SIOR and DAUM Commercial...
WTHRcom TWG is breaking ground this month on a 250-unit apartment property at the Chatham Hills development in Westfield, Ind The Indianapolis developer is building the property just west of US Route 31 on Chad Hittle Drive, about 23 miles north of...
Cincinnati Business Journal A venture of Arch Street Capital Advisors and VEREIT Inc has paid $264 million, or $264/sf, for the 100,000-square-foot office building at 580 Atlas Air Way in Erlanger, Ky Arch Street and VEREIT, both of New York,...