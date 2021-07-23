Log In or Subscribe to read more
Philadelphia Business Journal Landmark Properties plans on constructing the 280-unit Standard at Philadelphia student-housing property in Philadelphia’s University City neighborhood The Athens, Ga, company recently bought the office building...
Dallas Morning News OHT Partners has started work on the 403-unit Lenox Lake Highlands apartment project in Dallas The property is being built as part of the Lake Highlands Town Center, which sits on 70 acres at Walnut Hill Lane and Skillman Street...
Multi Housing News Holland Partners is welcoming its first tenants to Volta on Pine, a 271-unit apartment property in Long Beach, Calif The eight-story complex is at 635 Pine Ave, about 24 miles south of Los Angeles and within walking distance of...
Real Estate NJ Prism Capital Partners has filed plans to build a dual-branded hotel with 266 rooms in Clifton, NJ, about 15 miles west of Manhattan The seven-story building has been proposed for a development site near the intersection of Metro...
Crain’s Chicago Business Logistics Property Co has proposed building a 601,000-square-foot warehouse at the corner of North Elston and West Division streets in Chicago The two-story project’s 12-acre development site is near the...
Orlando Business Journal MCO Properties & Investments LLC is planning to build a 262,000-square-foot industrial project near the Orlando International Airport The Lake Mary, Fla, company owns the proposed project’s 694-acre development...
Triad Business Journal Ardagh Group will occupy a 610,000-square-foot warehouse and distribution center that’s currently under construction in Winston-Salem, NC The Luxembourg company, which produces glass and metal products, is taking its...
Bisnow Office Properties Income Trust has broken ground on a mixed-use project at 20 Massachusetts Ave NW in Washington, DC The Newton, Mass, REIT is redeveloping a vacant 340,000-square-foot office building on the site into a 427,000-sf property...
Bisnow Carmel Partners Inc has paid $1523 million, or about $132,205/room, for the 1,152-room Washington Marriott Wardman Park Hotel in Washington, DC, at a foreclosure auction held this week The previous owner, Pacific Life Insurance Co, threw the...