Lubert-Adler Real Estate Funds has made an investment in Mosaic Real Estate Credit Funds in a deal that also facilitated the buy-out of co-founder Vicky Schiff, who has left the company to pursue her other interests The size or scope of the...
Phillips Edison & Co formally has listed its common shares, pricing 17 million at $28 apiece, allowing it to raise $476 million That’s not including a 255 million-share overallotment, which would increase proceeds to $5474 million The...
American Landmark Apartments, which owns 100 properties with 34,000 units in the Southeast and Texas, has raised $918 million of equity commitments for its latest investment fund American Landmark Fund III was launched by the Tampa, Fla, investment...
Kite Realty Group Trust has agreed to acquire Retail Properties of America Inc in an all-stock transaction valued at $28 billion, plus the assumption of $2 billion of debt The resulting company, which would keep the Kite Realty name, would own 185...
CREC Real Estate, which specializes in buying value-add apartment properties in secondary markets throughout the country, is said to be raising its second investment fund The Columbus, Ohio, investment manager is said to be looking to raise $100...
Prado Group has raised $200 million of a possible $250 million for its Prado Alpha Fund, which is designed as a co-investment vehicle The fund will make investments in general partnerships, co-investments in GPs and direct investments Because of its...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Bridge Investment Group yesterday priced its initial public offering of common shares at $16, raising $300 million, before an overallotment option was exercised The capital raised gives the Salt Lake City...
MCA Realty has completed capital-raising for its first investment fund The Santa Ana, Calif, investor raised $50 million of equity commitments for MCA Realty Industrial Growth Fund, through which it will pursue small- and mid-bay industrial...
Roxborough Group has raised $518 million of equity commitments, reaching the hard cap for its third value-add fund, which like its predecessors will pursue apartment, office, industrial and hotel investments The San Francisco investment manager,...