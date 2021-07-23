Log In or Subscribe to read more
Bridge Investment Group has paid $888 million, or $322,909/sf, for Parc Roundtree Ranch, a 275-unit apartment property in Peoria, Ariz The Salt Lake City investment manager purchased the property from its developer, Evergreen Devco Inc of Phoenix,...
Dallas Morning News Barvin has lined up $579 million of acquisition financing for its purchase of the NOVEL Bishop Arts residential property in Dallas A fund managed by Barings Real Estate of Hartford, Conn, was the lender Barvin, a Houston...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Prime US REIT has paid $146 million, or $49270/sf, for the 296,327-square-foot Sorrento Towers office property in San Diego The Singapore company bought the two-building complex from Shorenstein Properties,...
New Jersey Herald Blue Diamond Equities LLC has paid $225 million, or about $222,772/unit, for the 101-unit Merriam Gateway Apartments in Newton, NJ The Freehold, NJ, company bought the property from an undisclosed seller that had owned it since...
Peak Capital Partners has paid $59 million, or $219,330/sf, for the 269-unit Cielo Apartments in Fridley, Minn The Provo, Utah, investment firm purchased the property from Trident Development of Saint Cloud, Minn, which was represented in the deal...
Charlotte Business Journal EverWest Real Estate Investors has bought The Mint, a 178-unit apartment property in Charlotte, NC, for $641 million, or about $360,112/unit The Denver company purchased the seven-story complex, at 425 West Trade St, from...
Atlanta Business Chronicle A joint venture of 37th Parallel Properties and Apta Properties has paid $53 million, or about $220,833/unit, for the 240-unit Parkside Vista Apartments in Atlanta An affiliate of First Communities Management sold the...
Bisnow Carmel Partners Inc has paid $1523 million, or about $132,205/room, for the 1,152-room Washington Marriott Wardman Park Hotel in Washington, DC, at a foreclosure auction held this week The previous owner, Pacific Life Insurance Co, threw the...
Weidner Apartment Homes has paid $53 million, or $193,430/sf, for Vim + Vigor, a 274-unit apartment property in Milwaukee The Kirkland, Wash, company purchased the property from its developer, a venture of Milhaus Development and Davis Co, which was...