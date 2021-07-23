Log In or Subscribe to read more
The venture that’s redeveloping the Terminal Warehouse mixed-use building in Manhattan into 12 million square feet of office space has lined up $125 billion of construction financing for the project The venture is led by L&L Holding Co and...
Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust has struck a deal to $51 billion in cash for a portfolio of 678 affordable-housing properties with 83,000 units from American International Group The transaction is scheduled to be completed by the end of the year...
Bridge Investment Group has paid $888 million, or $322,909/sf, for Parc Roundtree Ranch, a 275-unit apartment property in Peoria, Ariz The Salt Lake City investment manager purchased the property from its developer, Evergreen Devco Inc of Phoenix,...
Dallas Morning News High Street Residential is offering for sale M-Line Tower, a 261-unit luxury apartment property in Dallas’ Uptown neighborhood The Trammell Crow Co affiliate has hired CBRE to market the 20-story building, which opened in...
Dallas Morning News OHT Partners has started work on the 403-unit Lenox Lake Highlands apartment project in Dallas The property is being built as part of the Lake Highlands Town Center, which sits on 70 acres at Walnut Hill Lane and Skillman Street...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Prime US REIT has paid $146 million, or $49270/sf, for the 296,327-square-foot Sorrento Towers office property in San Diego The Singapore company bought the two-building complex from Shorenstein Properties,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac funded a total of $596 billion of multifamily loans during the first half, down 67 percent from the $639 billion they funded during the same period last year Freddie funded $272...
New Jersey Herald Blue Diamond Equities LLC has paid $225 million, or about $222,772/unit, for the 101-unit Merriam Gateway Apartments in Newton, NJ The Freehold, NJ, company bought the property from an undisclosed seller that had owned it since...
Peak Capital Partners has paid $59 million, or $219,330/sf, for the 269-unit Cielo Apartments in Fridley, Minn The Provo, Utah, investment firm purchased the property from Trident Development of Saint Cloud, Minn, which was represented in the deal...