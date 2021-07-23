Log In or Subscribe to read more
Crain’s Chicago Business Logistics Property Co has proposed building a 601,000-square-foot warehouse at the corner of North Elston and West Division streets in Chicago The two-story project’s 12-acre development site is near the...
Orlando Business Journal MCO Properties & Investments LLC is planning to build a 262,000-square-foot industrial project near the Orlando International Airport The Lake Mary, Fla, company owns the proposed project’s 694-acre development...
Atlanta Business Chronicle A joint venture of 37th Parallel Properties and Apta Properties has paid $53 million, or about $220,833/unit, for the 240-unit Parkside Vista Apartments in Atlanta An affiliate of First Communities Management sold the...
Triad Business Journal Ardagh Group will occupy a 610,000-square-foot warehouse and distribution center that’s currently under construction in Winston-Salem, NC The Luxembourg company, which produces glass and metal products, is taking its...
Bisnow Carmel Partners Inc has paid $1523 million, or about $132,205/room, for the 1,152-room Washington Marriott Wardman Park Hotel in Washington, DC, at a foreclosure auction held this week The previous owner, Pacific Life Insurance Co, threw the...
Weidner Apartment Homes has paid $53 million, or $193,430/sf, for Vim + Vigor, a 274-unit apartment property in Milwaukee The Kirkland, Wash, company purchased the property from its developer, a venture of Milhaus Development and Davis Co, which was...
AZ Big Media Rise48 Equity has paid $3228 million, or $200,496/unit, for 161-unit City 15 Apartments in Phoenix The local investor purchased the two-story property from Pacific Reach Properties of Vancouver, British Columbia, in a deal brokered by...
SL Green Realty Corp has sold a 49 percent stake in Manhattan’s 220 East 42nd St in a deal that values the 11 million-square-foot office building at $7901 million, or $71827/sf The New York REIT sold the stake to a fund managed by Meritz...
Real Estate NJ Sackman Enterprises has sold the 98-unit Kingsley Arms Apartments in Asbury Park, NJ, for $185 million, or $188,776/unit The Kislak Co brokered the deal The buyer was not disclosed Sackman, of Asbury Park, acquired the property in...