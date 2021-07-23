Log In or Subscribe to read more
New Jersey Herald Blue Diamond Equities LLC has paid $225 million, or about $222,772/unit, for the 101-unit Merriam Gateway Apartments in Newton, NJ The Freehold, NJ, company bought the property from an undisclosed seller that had owned it since...
Real Estate NJ Prism Capital Partners has filed plans to build a dual-branded hotel with 266 rooms in Clifton, NJ, about 15 miles west of Manhattan The seven-story building has been proposed for a development site near the intersection of Metro...
Triad Business Journal Ardagh Group will occupy a 610,000-square-foot warehouse and distribution center that’s currently under construction in Winston-Salem, NC The Luxembourg company, which produces glass and metal products, is taking its...
The Real Deal Hudson Cos has secured $210 million of financing against the unsold units at the 134-unit residential condominium building at 1 Clinton St in Brooklyn, NY GDS Brightstar provided the loan, which was arranged by Meridian Capital Group...
Real Estate NJ Sackman Enterprises has sold the 98-unit Kingsley Arms Apartments in Asbury Park, NJ, for $185 million, or $188,776/unit The Kislak Co brokered the deal The buyer was not disclosed Sackman, of Asbury Park, acquired the property in...
Crain’s New York Business A venture led by L+M Development Partners has proposed building a 437-unit affordable-housing property in Brooklyn, NY The 15-story building, at 888 Fountain Ave, would also have 8,000 square feet of commercial space,...
Boston Business Journal Related Beal Co is planning to construct a 101,000-square-foot life-sciences building in Boston’s Charlestown neighborhood The Boston developer recently acquired the development site for $745 million The site consists...
Portobello America, a maker and distributor of ceramic tile, which soon will start building a manufacturing facility on the 92-acre site of the former Tennessee Motor Speedway in Baxter, Tenn, is looking to sell the 890,000-square-foot property and...
The Real Deal Kraft Heinz Co has renewed its lease for 162,000 square feet of office space at Chicago’s Aon Center The food company occupies five floors at the 83-story property Aon Center, at 200 East Randolph St, is owned by 601W Cos The...