Real Estate NJ OMLog has signed a lease to fully occupy the 607,279-square-foot industrial building at 1000 Rand Blvd in Phillipsburg, NJ The Italian logistics company that works with fashion retailers is taking its space in Building 3 in the 39...
Real Estate NJ Prism Capital Partners has filed plans to build a dual-branded hotel with 266 rooms in Clifton, NJ, about 15 miles west of Manhattan The seven-story building has been proposed for a development site near the intersection of Metro...
Peak Capital Partners has paid $59 million, or $219,330/sf, for the 269-unit Cielo Apartments in Fridley, Minn The Provo, Utah, investment firm purchased the property from Trident Development of Saint Cloud, Minn, which was represented in the deal...
Charlotte Business Journal EverWest Real Estate Investors has bought The Mint, a 178-unit apartment property in Charlotte, NC, for $641 million, or about $360,112/unit The Denver company purchased the seven-story complex, at 425 West Trade St, from...
Atlanta Business Chronicle A joint venture of 37th Parallel Properties and Apta Properties has paid $53 million, or about $220,833/unit, for the 240-unit Parkside Vista Apartments in Atlanta An affiliate of First Communities Management sold the...
Bisnow Carmel Partners Inc has paid $1523 million, or about $132,205/room, for the 1,152-room Washington Marriott Wardman Park Hotel in Washington, DC, at a foreclosure auction held this week The previous owner, Pacific Life Insurance Co, threw the...
Weidner Apartment Homes has paid $53 million, or $193,430/sf, for Vim + Vigor, a 274-unit apartment property in Milwaukee The Kirkland, Wash, company purchased the property from its developer, a venture of Milhaus Development and Davis Co, which was...
AZ Big Media Rise48 Equity has paid $3228 million, or $200,496/unit, for 161-unit City 15 Apartments in Phoenix The local investor purchased the two-story property from Pacific Reach Properties of Vancouver, British Columbia, in a deal brokered by...
SL Green Realty Corp has sold a 49 percent stake in Manhattan’s 220 East 42nd St in a deal that values the 11 million-square-foot office building at $7901 million, or $71827/sf The New York REIT sold the stake to a fund managed by Meritz...