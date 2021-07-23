Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac funded a total of $596 billion of multifamily loans during the first half, down 67 percent from the $639 billion they funded during the same period last year Freddie funded $272...
New Jersey Herald Blue Diamond Equities LLC has paid $225 million, or about $222,772/unit, for the 101-unit Merriam Gateway Apartments in Newton, NJ The Freehold, NJ, company bought the property from an undisclosed seller that had owned it since...
Charlotte Business Journal EverWest Real Estate Investors has bought The Mint, a 178-unit apartment property in Charlotte, NC, for $641 million, or about $360,112/unit The Denver company purchased the seven-story complex, at 425 West Trade St, from...
Atlanta Business Chronicle A joint venture of 37th Parallel Properties and Apta Properties has paid $53 million, or about $220,833/unit, for the 240-unit Parkside Vista Apartments in Atlanta An affiliate of First Communities Management sold the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Parkview Financial has provided $34 million of financing against the Shops at Perry Crossing, a 600,000-square-foot lifestyle retail center in the Indianapolis suburb of Plainfield, Ind The Los Angeles...
Bisnow Carmel Partners Inc has paid $1523 million, or about $132,205/room, for the 1,152-room Washington Marriott Wardman Park Hotel in Washington, DC, at a foreclosure auction held this week The previous owner, Pacific Life Insurance Co, threw the...
Weidner Apartment Homes has paid $53 million, or $193,430/sf, for Vim + Vigor, a 274-unit apartment property in Milwaukee The Kirkland, Wash, company purchased the property from its developer, a venture of Milhaus Development and Davis Co, which was...
Berkadia has provided $3331 million of financing, under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 221(d)(4) program, for the construction of the 264-unit Midtown Station Apartments in College Station, Texas The property is being...
InTrust Property Group, which has purchased the 198-unit Atlas Apartment Homes in Las Vegas, has lined up $3525 million of financing The three-year loan was arranged by CBRE InTrust, a Newport Beach, Calif, investor, paid $4125 million, or...