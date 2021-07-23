Log In or Subscribe to read more
Multi Housing News Holland Partners is welcoming its first tenants to Volta on Pine, a 271-unit apartment property in Long Beach, Calif The eight-story complex is at 635 Pine Ave, about 24 miles south of Los Angeles and within walking distance of...
Real Estate NJ OMLog has signed a lease to fully occupy the 607,279-square-foot industrial building at 1000 Rand Blvd in Phillipsburg, NJ The Italian logistics company that works with fashion retailers is taking its space in Building 3 in the 39...
New Jersey Herald Blue Diamond Equities LLC has paid $225 million, or about $222,772/unit, for the 101-unit Merriam Gateway Apartments in Newton, NJ The Freehold, NJ, company bought the property from an undisclosed seller that had owned it since...
Crain’s Chicago Business Logistics Property Co has proposed building a 601,000-square-foot warehouse at the corner of North Elston and West Division streets in Chicago The two-story project’s 12-acre development site is near the...
Orlando Business Journal MCO Properties & Investments LLC is planning to build a 262,000-square-foot industrial project near the Orlando International Airport The Lake Mary, Fla, company owns the proposed project’s 694-acre development...
Triad Business Journal Ardagh Group will occupy a 610,000-square-foot warehouse and distribution center that’s currently under construction in Winston-Salem, NC The Luxembourg company, which produces glass and metal products, is taking its...
Bisnow Office Properties Income Trust has broken ground on a mixed-use project at 20 Massachusetts Ave NW in Washington, DC The Newton, Mass, REIT is redeveloping a vacant 340,000-square-foot office building on the site into a 427,000-sf property...
Bisnow Carmel Partners Inc has paid $1523 million, or about $132,205/room, for the 1,152-room Washington Marriott Wardman Park Hotel in Washington, DC, at a foreclosure auction held this week The previous owner, Pacific Life Insurance Co, threw the...
Cincinnati Business Courier Arlington Properties Inc has broken ground on Tapestry Turfway Park, a 320-unit apartment property in Florence, Ky The Birmingham, Ala, development and management company is building the property on a 20-acre site at 4787...