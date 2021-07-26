Log In or Subscribe to read more
Crain’s Chicago Business Amazoncom Inc has agreed to fully lease the 501,000-square-foot industrial building at 3940 South Lakeside Drive in Waukegan, Ill The e-commerce giant is leasing the property from Bridge Industrial of Chicago The building...
REBusiness Online Alliance Ground International LLC has agreed to fully lease the 253,000-square-foot industrial property at 1717 Busse Road in Elk Grove Village, Ill The Miami company, which provides airline cargo handling services, was represented...
Dallas Morning News High Street Residential is offering for sale M-Line Tower, a 261-unit luxury apartment property in Dallas’ Uptown neighborhood The Trammell Crow Co affiliate has hired CBRE to market the 20-story building, which opened in...
LNR Partners, which as special servicer is handling $100 million of mortgage debt against the Montgomery Mall in suburban Philadelphia, has placed the 11 million-square-foot retail property on the sales block It is said to have hired JLL Capital...
Cincinnati Business Courier Arlington Properties Inc has broken ground on Tapestry Turfway Park, a 320-unit apartment property in Florence, Ky The Birmingham, Ala, development and management company is building the property on a 20-acre site at 4787...
Crain’s Chicago Business Local developer Jeff Shapack is planning to build a 316-unit apartment property at 1353 West Fulton St in Chicago Shapack purchased the project’s 27,200-square-foot development site in 2018 for $85 million, or...
The Real Deal Kraft Heinz Co has renewed its lease for 162,000 square feet of office space at Chicago’s Aon Center The food company occupies five floors at the 83-story property Aon Center, at 200 East Randolph St, is owned by 601W Cos The...
Commercial Observer The 12,225-square-foot retail cooperative at 1235 Lexington Ave in Manhattan has been brought to the sales market JLL has the listing, which comes with an asking price of $233 million The space is fully leased to Duane Reade...
WTHRcom TWG is breaking ground this month on a 250-unit apartment property at the Chatham Hills development in Westfield, Ind The Indianapolis developer is building the property just west of US Route 31 on Chad Hittle Drive, about 23 miles north of...