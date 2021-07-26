Log In or Subscribe to read more
Washington Business Journal Skanska has filed plans to build a multifamily property with up to 275 units at 44 M St NE in Washington, DC The Swedish developer previously had proposed a 233,000-square-foot office building for the site, which is in...
Orlando Business Journal Scannell Properties has proposed building a 977,000-square-foot industrial project in Groveland, Fla, about 34 miles west of Orlando, Fla The Indianapolis developer is planning the property for an 80-acre site at State Road...
Austin Business Journal Athena Domain Inc has filed plans to build the Berry Creek Crossing mixed-use development in Georgetown, Texas, about 30 miles north of Austin, Texas The San Antonio developer is building the property on a 50-acre site at the...
Real Estate NJ A venture of Lendlease and Ivanhoe Cambridge has proposed building a 320,000-square-foot life-sciences property at 60 Guest St in Boston It acquired the development site earlier this year for $67 million from New Balance...
A venture of Canyon Partners Real Estate and American Capital Group has received $515 million of financing for the construction of Kinect@Burien, a 230-unit apartment property in Burien, Wash US Bank provided the loan The property is being built...
Houston Business Journal Medline Industries Inc this week is unveiling its 13 million-square-foot distribution center in Katy, Texas, about 30 miles west of Houston The Northfield, Ill, healthcare supplier developed the $100 million property at...
San Antonio Business Journal Encore Enterprises has obtained $668 million of construction financing for the development of a 386-unit apartment project in San Antonio The Dallas company lined up lined up $51 million from Citizens Bank and $158...
Washington Business Journal Amazon Web Services is building a 120,000-square-foot data center in Springfield, Va The affiliate of Amazoncom Inc will demolish the two office buildings on the site, at 7951 and 7961 Loisdale Road, about 15 miles...
Philadelphia Business Journal Landmark Properties plans on constructing the 280-unit Standard at Philadelphia student-housing property in Philadelphia’s University City neighborhood The Athens, Ga, company recently bought the office building...