Dallas Business Journal Alpha Furniture has inked a lease for 160,120 square feet of industrial space in the Dallas suburb of Arlington, Texas The Passaic, NJ, company is leasing its space at GSW Distribution Center 20 Stream Realty Partners...
Dallas Business Journal Johnson Storage & Moving has signed a lease for 214,649 square feet of industrial space at the Penn Distribution Center in Dallas The Centennial, Colo, logistics company was represented in the latest deal by Stream Realty...
Dallas Business Journal CanTex Capital has bought a five-building industrial property totaling 143,771 square feet in suburban Dallas The Dallas real estate company bought the property, which sits on 10 acres near downtown Plano, Texas, from an...
Houston Business Journal Medline Industries Inc this week is unveiling its 13 million-square-foot distribution center in Katy, Texas, about 30 miles west of Houston The Northfield, Ill, healthcare supplier developed the $100 million property at...
Washington Business Journal Amazon Web Services is building a 120,000-square-foot data center in Springfield, Va The affiliate of Amazoncom Inc will demolish the two office buildings on the site, at 7951 and 7961 Loisdale Road, about 15 miles...
Philadelphia Business Journal Landmark Properties plans on constructing the 280-unit Standard at Philadelphia student-housing property in Philadelphia’s University City neighborhood The Athens, Ga, company recently bought the office building...
Dallas Morning News High Street Residential is offering for sale M-Line Tower, a 261-unit luxury apartment property in Dallas’ Uptown neighborhood The Trammell Crow Co affiliate has hired CBRE to market the 20-story building, which opened in...
Dallas Morning News Barvin has lined up $579 million of acquisition financing for its purchase of the NOVEL Bishop Arts residential property in Dallas A fund managed by Barings Real Estate of Hartford, Conn, was the lender Barvin, a Houston...
Dallas Morning News OHT Partners has started work on the 403-unit Lenox Lake Highlands apartment project in Dallas The property is being built as part of the Lake Highlands Town Center, which sits on 70 acres at Walnut Hill Lane and Skillman Street...