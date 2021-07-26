Log In or Subscribe to read more
Orlando Business Journal Scannell Properties has proposed building a 977,000-square-foot industrial project in Groveland, Fla, about 34 miles west of Orlando, Fla The Indianapolis developer is planning the property for an 80-acre site at State Road...
Real Estate NJ A venture of Lendlease and Ivanhoe Cambridge has proposed building a 320,000-square-foot life-sciences property at 60 Guest St in Boston It acquired the development site earlier this year for $67 million from New Balance...
A venture of Canyon Partners Real Estate and American Capital Group has received $515 million of financing for the construction of Kinect@Burien, a 230-unit apartment property in Burien, Wash US Bank provided the loan The property is being built...
Dallas Business Journal Alpha Furniture has inked a lease for 160,120 square feet of industrial space in the Dallas suburb of Arlington, Texas The Passaic, NJ, company is leasing its space at GSW Distribution Center 20 Stream Realty Partners...
Dallas Business Journal Johnson Storage & Moving has signed a lease for 214,649 square feet of industrial space at the Penn Distribution Center in Dallas The Centennial, Colo, logistics company was represented in the latest deal by Stream Realty...
Dallas Business Journal CanTex Capital has bought a five-building industrial property totaling 143,771 square feet in suburban Dallas The Dallas real estate company bought the property, which sits on 10 acres near downtown Plano, Texas, from an...
Houston Business Journal Medline Industries Inc this week is unveiling its 13 million-square-foot distribution center in Katy, Texas, about 30 miles west of Houston The Northfield, Ill, healthcare supplier developed the $100 million property at...
San Antonio Business Journal Encore Enterprises has obtained $668 million of construction financing for the development of a 386-unit apartment project in San Antonio The Dallas company lined up lined up $51 million from Citizens Bank and $158...
Washington Business Journal Amazon Web Services is building a 120,000-square-foot data center in Springfield, Va The affiliate of Amazoncom Inc will demolish the two office buildings on the site, at 7951 and 7961 Loisdale Road, about 15 miles...