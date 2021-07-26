Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Business Journal Alpha Furniture has inked a lease for 160,120 square feet of industrial space in the Dallas suburb of Arlington, Texas The Passaic, NJ, company is leasing its space at GSW Distribution Center 20 Stream Realty Partners...
Dallas Business Journal Johnson Storage & Moving has signed a lease for 214,649 square feet of industrial space at the Penn Distribution Center in Dallas The Centennial, Colo, logistics company was represented in the latest deal by Stream Realty...
Crain’s Chicago Business Moceri + Roszak is offering for sale Parkline Chicago, a 189-unit apartment property in Chicago The local developer has hired CBRE to market the property, which opened earlier this year and is 96 percent occupied The...
REBusiness Online Alliance Ground International LLC has agreed to fully lease the 253,000-square-foot industrial property at 1717 Busse Road in Elk Grove Village, Ill The Miami company, which provides airline cargo handling services, was represented...
Real Estate NJ OMLog has signed a lease to fully occupy the 607,279-square-foot industrial building at 1000 Rand Blvd in Phillipsburg, NJ The Italian logistics company that works with fashion retailers is taking its space in Building 3 in the 39...
Triad Business Journal Ardagh Group will occupy a 610,000-square-foot warehouse and distribution center that’s currently under construction in Winston-Salem, NC The Luxembourg company, which produces glass and metal products, is taking its...
Cincinnati Business Courier Arlington Properties Inc has broken ground on Tapestry Turfway Park, a 320-unit apartment property in Florence, Ky The Birmingham, Ala, development and management company is building the property on a 20-acre site at 4787...
Crain’s Chicago Business Local developer Jeff Shapack is planning to build a 316-unit apartment property at 1353 West Fulton St in Chicago Shapack purchased the project’s 27,200-square-foot development site in 2018 for $85 million, or...
Portobello America, a maker and distributor of ceramic tile, which soon will start building a manufacturing facility on the 92-acre site of the former Tennessee Motor Speedway in Baxter, Tenn, is looking to sell the 890,000-square-foot property and...