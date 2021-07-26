Log In or Subscribe to read more
WhiteHaven Capital has paid $45 million, or $330,882/unit, for Strayhorse Arrowhead Ranch, a 136-unit apartment property in Glendale, Ariz The Phoenix investor purchased the property from Shelter Asset Management of Los Angeles in a deal brokered by...
Dallas Business Journal CanTex Capital has bought a five-building industrial property totaling 143,771 square feet in suburban Dallas The Dallas real estate company bought the property, which sits on 10 acres near downtown Plano, Texas, from an...
Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust has struck a deal to $51 billion in cash for a portfolio of 678 affordable-housing properties with 83,000 units from American International Group The transaction is scheduled to be completed by the end of the year...
Bridge Investment Group has paid $888 million, or $322,909/sf, for Parc Roundtree Ranch, a 275-unit apartment property in Peoria, Ariz The Salt Lake City investment manager purchased the property from its developer, Evergreen Devco Inc of Phoenix,...
Dallas Morning News Barvin has lined up $579 million of acquisition financing for its purchase of the NOVEL Bishop Arts residential property in Dallas A fund managed by Barings Real Estate of Hartford, Conn, was the lender Barvin, a Houston...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Prime US REIT has paid $146 million, or $49270/sf, for the 296,327-square-foot Sorrento Towers office property in San Diego The Singapore company bought the two-building complex from Shorenstein Properties,...
New Jersey Herald Blue Diamond Equities LLC has paid $225 million, or about $222,772/unit, for the 101-unit Merriam Gateway Apartments in Newton, NJ The Freehold, NJ, company bought the property from an undisclosed seller that had owned it since...
Peak Capital Partners has paid $59 million, or $219,330/sf, for the 269-unit Cielo Apartments in Fridley, Minn The Provo, Utah, investment firm purchased the property from Trident Development of Saint Cloud, Minn, which was represented in the deal...
Charlotte Business Journal EverWest Real Estate Investors has bought The Mint, a 178-unit apartment property in Charlotte, NC, for $641 million, or about $360,112/unit The Denver company purchased the seven-story complex, at 425 West Trade St, from...