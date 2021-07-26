Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Business Journal Alpha Furniture has inked a lease for 160,120 square feet of industrial space in the Dallas suburb of Arlington, Texas The Passaic, NJ, company is leasing its space at GSW Distribution Center 20 Stream Realty Partners...
Dallas Business Journal Johnson Storage & Moving has signed a lease for 214,649 square feet of industrial space at the Penn Distribution Center in Dallas The Centennial, Colo, logistics company was represented in the latest deal by Stream Realty...
Houston Business Journal Medline Industries Inc this week is unveiling its 13 million-square-foot distribution center in Katy, Texas, about 30 miles west of Houston The Northfield, Ill, healthcare supplier developed the $100 million property at...
San Antonio Business Journal Encore Enterprises has obtained $668 million of construction financing for the development of a 386-unit apartment project in San Antonio The Dallas company lined up lined up $51 million from Citizens Bank and $158...
Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust has struck a deal to $51 billion in cash for a portfolio of 678 affordable-housing properties with 83,000 units from American International Group The transaction is scheduled to be completed by the end of the year...
Bridge Investment Group has paid $888 million, or $322,909/sf, for Parc Roundtree Ranch, a 275-unit apartment property in Peoria, Ariz The Salt Lake City investment manager purchased the property from its developer, Evergreen Devco Inc of Phoenix,...
Dallas Morning News High Street Residential is offering for sale M-Line Tower, a 261-unit luxury apartment property in Dallas’ Uptown neighborhood The Trammell Crow Co affiliate has hired CBRE to market the 20-story building, which opened in...
Dallas Morning News Barvin has lined up $579 million of acquisition financing for its purchase of the NOVEL Bishop Arts residential property in Dallas A fund managed by Barings Real Estate of Hartford, Conn, was the lender Barvin, a Houston...
Dallas Morning News OHT Partners has started work on the 403-unit Lenox Lake Highlands apartment project in Dallas The property is being built as part of the Lake Highlands Town Center, which sits on 70 acres at Walnut Hill Lane and Skillman Street...