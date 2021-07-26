Log In or Subscribe to read more
Crain’s Chicago Business Amazoncom Inc has agreed to fully lease the 501,000-square-foot industrial building at 3940 South Lakeside Drive in Waukegan, Ill The e-commerce giant is leasing the property from Bridge Industrial of Chicago The building...
Dallas Business Journal Johnson Storage & Moving has signed a lease for 214,649 square feet of industrial space at the Penn Distribution Center in Dallas The Centennial, Colo, logistics company was represented in the latest deal by Stream Realty...
Dallas Business Journal CanTex Capital has bought a five-building industrial property totaling 143,771 square feet in suburban Dallas The Dallas real estate company bought the property, which sits on 10 acres near downtown Plano, Texas, from an...
Houston Business Journal Medline Industries Inc this week is unveiling its 13 million-square-foot distribution center in Katy, Texas, about 30 miles west of Houston The Northfield, Ill, healthcare supplier developed the $100 million property at...
San Antonio Business Journal Encore Enterprises has obtained $668 million of construction financing for the development of a 386-unit apartment project in San Antonio The Dallas company lined up lined up $51 million from Citizens Bank and $158...
REBusiness Online Alliance Ground International LLC has agreed to fully lease the 253,000-square-foot industrial property at 1717 Busse Road in Elk Grove Village, Ill The Miami company, which provides airline cargo handling services, was represented...
Dallas Morning News High Street Residential is offering for sale M-Line Tower, a 261-unit luxury apartment property in Dallas’ Uptown neighborhood The Trammell Crow Co affiliate has hired CBRE to market the 20-story building, which opened in...
Dallas Morning News Barvin has lined up $579 million of acquisition financing for its purchase of the NOVEL Bishop Arts residential property in Dallas A fund managed by Barings Real Estate of Hartford, Conn, was the lender Barvin, a Houston...
Dallas Morning News OHT Partners has started work on the 403-unit Lenox Lake Highlands apartment project in Dallas The property is being built as part of the Lake Highlands Town Center, which sits on 70 acres at Walnut Hill Lane and Skillman Street...