A venture of Canyon Partners Real Estate and American Capital Group has received $515 million of financing for the construction of Kinect@Burien, a 230-unit apartment property in Burien, Wash US Bank provided the loan The property is being built...
Dwight Capital has provided $60 million of bridge financing against the Residences at Town Square, a 480-unit apartment property in Amarillo, Texas The short-term loan, arranged by Greysteel, allows the property’s developer and owner, Texas...
BrightSpire Capital Inc, formerly Colony Credit Real Estate, has provided $43 million of financing for the 104-unit BeLa apartment property in Jersey City, NJ The three-year loan, arranged by JLL Capital Markets, allowed the property’s owner,...
The venture that’s redeveloping the Terminal Warehouse mixed-use building in Manhattan into 12 million square feet of office space has lined up $125 billion of construction financing for the project The venture is led by L&L Holding Co and...
Dallas Morning News Barvin has lined up $579 million of acquisition financing for its purchase of the NOVEL Bishop Arts residential property in Dallas A fund managed by Barings Real Estate of Hartford, Conn, was the lender Barvin, a Houston...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac funded a total of $596 billion of multifamily loans during the first half, down 67 percent from the $639 billion they funded during the same period last year Freddie funded $272...
Peak Capital Partners has paid $59 million, or $219,330/sf, for the 269-unit Cielo Apartments in Fridley, Minn The Provo, Utah, investment firm purchased the property from Trident Development of Saint Cloud, Minn, which was represented in the deal...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Parkview Financial has provided $34 million of financing against the Shops at Perry Crossing, a 600,000-square-foot lifestyle retail center in the Indianapolis suburb of Plainfield, Ind The Los Angeles...
Berkadia has provided $3331 million of financing, under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 221(d)(4) program, for the construction of the 264-unit Midtown Station Apartments in College Station, Texas The property is being...