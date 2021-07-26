Log In or Subscribe to read more
Orlando Business Journal Scannell Properties has proposed building a 977,000-square-foot industrial project in Groveland, Fla, about 34 miles west of Orlando, Fla The Indianapolis developer is planning the property for an 80-acre site at State Road...
Austin Business Journal Athena Domain Inc has filed plans to build the Berry Creek Crossing mixed-use development in Georgetown, Texas, about 30 miles north of Austin, Texas The San Antonio developer is building the property on a 50-acre site at the...
Real Estate NJ A venture of Lendlease and Ivanhoe Cambridge has proposed building a 320,000-square-foot life-sciences property at 60 Guest St in Boston It acquired the development site earlier this year for $67 million from New Balance...
Dwight Capital has provided $60 million of bridge financing against the Residences at Town Square, a 480-unit apartment property in Amarillo, Texas The short-term loan, arranged by Greysteel, allows the property’s developer and owner, Texas...
BrightSpire Capital Inc, formerly Colony Credit Real Estate, has provided $43 million of financing for the 104-unit BeLa apartment property in Jersey City, NJ The three-year loan, arranged by JLL Capital Markets, allowed the property’s owner,...
Houston Business Journal Medline Industries Inc this week is unveiling its 13 million-square-foot distribution center in Katy, Texas, about 30 miles west of Houston The Northfield, Ill, healthcare supplier developed the $100 million property at...
San Antonio Business Journal Encore Enterprises has obtained $668 million of construction financing for the development of a 386-unit apartment project in San Antonio The Dallas company lined up lined up $51 million from Citizens Bank and $158...
The venture that’s redeveloping the Terminal Warehouse mixed-use building in Manhattan into 12 million square feet of office space has lined up $125 billion of construction financing for the project The venture is led by L&L Holding Co and...
Washington Business Journal Amazon Web Services is building a 120,000-square-foot data center in Springfield, Va The affiliate of Amazoncom Inc will demolish the two office buildings on the site, at 7951 and 7961 Loisdale Road, about 15 miles...