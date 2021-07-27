Log In or Subscribe to read more
Cantor Fitzgerald Income Trust Inc has paid $6375 million, or $77250/sf, for the two-building De Anza Plaza office complex in Cupertino, Calif The non-traded REIT, formerly known as Rodin Global Property Trust Inc, bought the 82,527-square-foot...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Mishorim Gold Properties has bought the 215,713-square-foot Horizon Park shopping center in Tampa, Fla, for $22 million, or about $10199/sf An affiliate of Forge Capital Partners sold the retail property, at 3904 West...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Equity Residential has bought the Osprey, a 319-unit apartment building in Atlanta’s West Midtown submarket, for $153 million, or about $479,624/unit The Chicago REIT bought the property, at 980 Howell Mill Road,...
Crain’s New York Business Vornado Realty Trust has sued Archegos Capital Management, claiming the hedge fund owes $159,16555 in unpaid rent and other fees at 888 Seventh Ave, an 886,000-square-foot office building in Manhattan Archegos began...
Milwaukee Business Journal An affiliate of L2 Partners LLC has paid $225 million, or $8655/sf, for West Allis Center, a 259,962-square-foot retail property in West Allis, Wis The Miami investor purchased the property from GBT Realty Corp of...
A venture of Spirit Investment Partners and Bascom Group has paid $4911 million, or $222,217/unit, for the 221-unit 415 Premier Apartments in the Chicago suburb of Evanston, Ill The venture, which funded its purchase with a mortgage from Rialto...
Houston Business Journal A venture of CP Group and Rialto Capital has bought Five Post Oak Park, a 566,616-square-foot office building in Houston’s Uptown neighborhood CP Group, a Boca Raton, Fla, investor formerly known as Crocker Partners,...
Dallas Morning News Work is underway on the 2 million-square-foot Mesquite Airport Logistics Center in the Dallas suburb of Mesquite, Texas Dalfen Industrial of Dallas is developing the two-building industrial property on East Scyene Road, near...
MSD Partners has provided $90 million of senior financing and Lionheart Strategic Management has provided $40 million of mezzanine financing to fund the construction of the 303-room Moxy Hotel at 145 Bowery in Manhattan The property is being...