Cantor Fitzgerald Income Trust Inc has paid $6375 million, or $77250/sf, for the two-building De Anza Plaza office complex in Cupertino, Calif The non-traded REIT, formerly known as Rodin Global Property Trust Inc, bought the 82,527-square-foot...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Mishorim Gold Properties has bought the 215,713-square-foot Horizon Park shopping center in Tampa, Fla, for $22 million, or about $10199/sf An affiliate of Forge Capital Partners sold the retail property, at 3904 West...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Equity Residential has bought the Osprey, a 319-unit apartment building in Atlanta’s West Midtown submarket, for $153 million, or about $479,624/unit The Chicago REIT bought the property, at 980 Howell Mill Road,...
A venture of Spirit Investment Partners and Bascom Group has paid $4911 million, or $222,217/unit, for the 221-unit 415 Premier Apartments in the Chicago suburb of Evanston, Ill The venture, which funded its purchase with a mortgage from Rialto...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal Capstone Quadrangle has proposed building a 231,760-square-foot industrial property just off of the Interstate 35 and State Highway 13 interchange in Burnsville, Minn, about 15 miles south of Minneapolis The...
Houston Business Journal A venture of CP Group and Rialto Capital has bought Five Post Oak Park, a 566,616-square-foot office building in Houston’s Uptown neighborhood CP Group, a Boca Raton, Fla, investor formerly known as Crocker Partners,...
Dallas Morning News Orangestar Property Advisors has bought the McKinney Corporate Center I office building, with more than 120,000 square feet in the Dallas suburb of McKinney, Texas The company, with offices in Plano, Texas, and Mineral Ridge,...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Walton Street Capital has bought the Cortina Apartments, a 324-unit property in Boynton Beach, Fla, for $9268 million, or about $286,049/unit The Chicago private-equity manager bought the complex, which...
Grover Corlew has paid $446 million, or $40732/sf, for the Bank of America Tower, a 109,497-square-foot office building in Boca Raton, Fla The Boca Raton investment manager bought the property from Black Creek Diversified Property Fund, a Denver...