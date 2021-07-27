Log In or Subscribe to read more
Tampa Bay Business Journal Mishorim Gold Properties has bought the 215,713-square-foot Horizon Park shopping center in Tampa, Fla, for $22 million, or about $10199/sf An affiliate of Forge Capital Partners sold the retail property, at 3904 West...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Equity Residential has bought the Osprey, a 319-unit apartment building in Atlanta’s West Midtown submarket, for $153 million, or about $479,624/unit The Chicago REIT bought the property, at 980 Howell Mill Road,...
Milwaukee Business Journal An affiliate of L2 Partners LLC has paid $225 million, or $8655/sf, for West Allis Center, a 259,962-square-foot retail property in West Allis, Wis The Miami investor purchased the property from GBT Realty Corp of...
A venture of Spirit Investment Partners and Bascom Group has paid $4911 million, or $222,217/unit, for the 221-unit 415 Premier Apartments in the Chicago suburb of Evanston, Ill The venture, which funded its purchase with a mortgage from Rialto...
Houston Business Journal A venture of CP Group and Rialto Capital has bought Five Post Oak Park, a 566,616-square-foot office building in Houston’s Uptown neighborhood CP Group, a Boca Raton, Fla, investor formerly known as Crocker Partners,...
Dallas Morning News Orangestar Property Advisors has bought the McKinney Corporate Center I office building, with more than 120,000 square feet in the Dallas suburb of McKinney, Texas The company, with offices in Plano, Texas, and Mineral Ridge,...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Walton Street Capital has bought the Cortina Apartments, a 324-unit property in Boynton Beach, Fla, for $9268 million, or about $286,049/unit The Chicago private-equity manager bought the complex, which...
Grover Corlew has paid $446 million, or $40732/sf, for the Bank of America Tower, a 109,497-square-foot office building in Boca Raton, Fla The Boca Raton investment manager bought the property from Black Creek Diversified Property Fund, a Denver...
WhiteHaven Capital has paid $45 million, or $330,882/unit, for Strayhorse Arrowhead Ranch, a 136-unit apartment property in Glendale, Ariz The Phoenix investor purchased the property from Shelter Asset Management of Los Angeles in a deal brokered by...