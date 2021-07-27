Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Real Deal Shorewood Real Estate Group has filed plans for a 125-unit apartment project in Queens, NY The six-story building, at 34-20 Junction Blvd in the borough’s Jackson Heights neighborhood, would include 108 parking spots The...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal Capstone Quadrangle has proposed building a 231,760-square-foot industrial property just off of the Interstate 35 and State Highway 13 interchange in Burnsville, Minn, about 15 miles south of Minneapolis The...
Houston Business Journal A venture of CP Group and Rialto Capital has bought Five Post Oak Park, a 566,616-square-foot office building in Houston’s Uptown neighborhood CP Group, a Boca Raton, Fla, investor formerly known as Crocker Partners,...
Dallas Morning News Orangestar Property Advisors has bought the McKinney Corporate Center I office building, with more than 120,000 square feet in the Dallas suburb of McKinney, Texas The company, with offices in Plano, Texas, and Mineral Ridge,...
Philadelphia Business Journal A venture of Centerbridge Partners and Plymouth Group plans on constructing the Budd Campus, a 24 million-square-foot life-sciences complex in Philadelphia The property will offer a mix of laboratory and manufacturing...
Washington Business Journal Skanska has filed plans to build a multifamily property with up to 275 units at 44 M St NE in Washington, DC The Swedish developer previously had proposed a 233,000-square-foot office building for the site, which is in...
Orlando Business Journal Scannell Properties has proposed building a 977,000-square-foot industrial project in Groveland, Fla, about 34 miles west of Orlando, Fla The Indianapolis developer is planning the property for an 80-acre site at State Road...
Austin Business Journal Athena Domain Inc has filed plans to build the Berry Creek Crossing mixed-use development in Georgetown, Texas, about 30 miles north of Austin, Texas The San Antonio developer is building the property on a 50-acre site at the...
Real Estate NJ A venture of Lendlease and Ivanhoe Cambridge has proposed building a 320,000-square-foot life-sciences property at 60 Guest St in Boston It acquired the development site earlier this year for $67 million from New Balance...